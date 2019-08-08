Grace Baptist Church, 3304 S. Ingram Ave., will host the David Warren Family who will sing southern gospel music at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. There is no charge for attending although a freewill offering will be taken. For more information, call 660-826-2918 or Pastor Alvin Sipe at 660-287-6201. Everyone is invited to attend.
