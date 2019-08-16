Gunnar Fisher, son of Devin and Shane Fisher, is the exhibitor of the 2019 Grand Champion Market Pen of Rabbits at the Missouri State Fair. Fisher is from Verona and is a member of the Aurora FFA Chapter. His prize-winning New Zealand Black market pen of rabbits weighed an average of 4.75 pounds.
The Reserve Grand Champion Market Pen of Rabbits honor went to Codi Viehmann of New Florence. She is the daughter of James and Donna Viehmann and is a member of the Montgomery County FFA Chapter. Her Californian market pen of rabbits weighed an average of 5.1 pounds.
On Aug. 17, both Fisher and Viehmann will sell their market pen of rabbits in two of 12 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program.
Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.
Through the support of YIA sponsors and the Missouri State Fair Foundation, the Missouri State Fair is able to award scholarships each year to Missouri youth. Last year, forty $1,500 scholarships, one supreme $2,500 scholarship, sponsored by Sydenstricker John Deere/Sydenstricker Genetics, and one $5,000 platinum scholarship offered by YIA supporters were awarded to youth across Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.