Gage Baker, son of Rhad and Leah Baker, is the exhibitor of the 2019 Grand Champion Market Steer at the Missouri State Fair. Baker is from Fulton and is a member of the Rising Sun 4-H Club. His prize-winning Crossbred market steer weighed 1,325 pounds.
The Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer honor went to Mikaela Rojas of New Boston. She is the daughter of Bryon and Alicia Rojas and is a member of the Shelby/Linn County 4-H Club. Her Crossbred market steer weighed 1,350 pounds.
On Aug. 17, both Baker and Rojas will sell their market steers in two of 12 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program.
Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.
Through the support of YIA sponsors and the Missouri State Fair Foundation, the Missouri State Fair is able to award scholarships each year to Missouri youth. Last year, forty $1,500 scholarships, one supreme $2,500 scholarship, sponsored by Sydenstricker John Deere/Sydenstricker Genetics, and one $5,000 platinum scholarship offered by YIA supporters were awarded to youth across Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.