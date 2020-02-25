The Green Ridge Chamber of Commerce will host the 49th annual Loafers Convention from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Green Ridge Community Building.
The event will feature a chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal includes chicken, bread, coffee or tea and a choice of three sides: green beans, coleslaw, potato salad, or applesauce and dessert for $10 per meal. Sandwiches, hot dogs, chili dogs, chili and chips will also be available. A silent auction will close at 6 p.m.
Attendees are invited to take part in a day of loafing, playing cards and board games. Participants are asked to bring cards and games of their choice to play. Free coffee, tea and peanuts are provided.
There will be a Green Ridge Chamber of Commerce Membership Drive at the event. Donations for the Fire Department will also be taken.
The event is open to the public.
