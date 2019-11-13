The following students were recently named to the Green Ridge Elementary Honor Roll for the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
All A Honor Roll
Third Grade: Ariana Burton, Zoe Davenport, Mya Edington, Myah Mahalovich.
Fourth Grade: Jett Bugg, Gage DeVorss, Reid Hagedorn, Hallie Meyer, Miles Porter, Maggie Reed.
Fifth Grade: Jackson Burkhart, Jackson Hoos, Jessica Orlov, Max Tylar.
Sixth Grade: Emery Cannon, Olivia Harrison, Callie Knoernschild, Ava Morris.
All A’s and B’s Honor Roll
Third Grade: Cheyenne Dove, Marley Ferrel, Clay Goodman, Brendan Homan, Ella Kondratyuk, Brian Miller, Macie Nilson, Brentley Noble, Angelina Orlov, Leanna Sidorov, Chet Sobaski, Zekilah Soles, Alicia Stevens, Kaelyn Weisenburger.
Fourth Grade: Alayna Brosch, Rayne Hilt, Nickolas Kempher, Emma Larimore, Levi Lentz, Jeremiah Leonard, Lanae Mason, Lillian Meyer, Devin Millard, Trinity Morrill, Gavyn Piscopo, Emmit Porter, Aiden Ramirez, Aiden Simmons, Kynleigh Tyler, Spencer Wilcoxson.
Fifth Grade: Leo Blackmore, LC Box, Valeria Castillo, Wyatt Crawford, Aliya Edington, Allen Gmyr, Mark Kariaka, Lilia Kondratyuk, Ella Kuzia, Harper Leonard, Joselyn McMains, Mason Moore, Heath Snethen, Ayda Tucker, Gavin West.
Sixth Grade: Katherine Berry, Kayden Box, Wyatt Brosch, Madalyn Elwood, Gage Howe, Miroslava Logvinenko, Santana Rivas.
