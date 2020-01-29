The following students were recently named to the Green Ridge Elementary Honor Roll for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
All A’s
Third Grade: Myah Mahalovich.
Fourth Grade: Jett Bugg, Gage DeVorss, Reid Hagedorn, Hallie Meyer, Emmit Porter, Maggie Reed.
Fifth Grade: Jackson Burkhart, Wyatt Crawford, Jackson Hoos, Jessica Orlov, Max Tylar.
Sixth Grade: Wyatt Brosch, Madalyn Elwood, Olivia Harrison, Callie Knoernschild.
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Ariana Burton, Zoe Davenport, Natalie Demshick, Mya Edington, Angelica Georgiyev, Clay Goodman, Brayden Homan, Ella Kondratyuk, Brentley Noble, Leanna Sidorov, Chet Sobaski, Alicia Stevens, Kaelyn Weisenburger, Chase Wilson.
Fourth Grade: Alayna Brosch, Rayne Hilt, Nickolas Kempher, Emma Larimore, Levi Lentz, Lanae Mason, Lillian Meyer, Devin Millard, Trinity Morrill, Michael Oleynic, Gavyn Piscopo, Miles Porter, Aiden Ramirez, Aiden Simmons, Kynleigh Tyler, Brayden Wells, Spencer Wilcoxson.
Fifth Grade: Aliya Edington, Allen Gmyr, Mark Kariaka, Lilia Kondratyuk, Harper Leonard, Ayda Tucker, Gavin West.
Sixth Grade: Kate Berry, Kayden Box, Emery Cannon, Miroslava Logvinenko, Ava Morris, Sophia Ramirez, Santana Rivas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.