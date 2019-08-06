The following students were named to the Green Ridge Honor Roll for the second semester of the 2018-19 school year.
A Honor Roll
Eighth Grade: Alex Harlow, Kamryn Hoos, Jennifer Orlov, Eric Thomas.
Freshmen: Liliya Kondenko, Ashlee Martin, Catalina Soles.
Sophomores: Addie Berry, Taggart Dixon, Weston Dixon, Makenna Fluegel, Maribeth Hammers, Kailyn Hoos, Sunnie Magnuson, Landon Mason, Cayle Mootz, Joshua Townsend.
Juniors: Jeantee Berry, Carson Brown, Emily Dove, Alison Fox, Riley Hagedorn, Mason Harding, Matilyn Hayes, Candace Hilt, Irina Oliferchuk, Victoria Porter, Stephanie Stilfield, Breanna Walker, Elisha Woolery.
Seniors: Maddy Barnes, Keirsten Lorenz, Holly Thomas, Dailin Townsend, Ashley Wiley.
A/B Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Staci Berry, Jackson Carlee, Weston Crawford, Madisyn Lindsey, Lucas Mason, Katie Musgrave, Savannah Nilson, Alexis Owens, Kaelyn Ray, Alexas Stevens.
Eighth Grade: Logan Dove, Robert Frere, Kayley Goodman, Maria Heuman, Evelina Limanskiy, Mollie Mahalovich, Stetson Mahin, Mattilyn Mergen, Claire Morris, Tambre Phillips, Katelinn Soles, Jacob Tylar.
Freshmen: Blaine Ewing, Abbey Harding, Nathaniel Hilt, Milana Kondratyuk, Auroa Lopez, Sarah Needy, Yana Pavlioglo, Parker Stevens, Igor Taushanzhi, Isaac Townsend, Alexis VanBrocklin, Sophia Weis.
Sophomores: Kassidy Bridges, Abigayle Heaney, Cheyenne Hoard, Emily Lesmeister, Paige Long, Hannah Meyer, Dalaney Perkins, Olivia Ramirez, Tatyana Sidorov, Gracie Smith, Maddison Walker.
Juniors: Andrea Berry, Katelyn Buxton, Baylea Cartee, Dakota Elam, Eric Genghini, Tanner Hoos, Tatyana Logvinenko, Jacob Musgrave, Harrison Needy, Jonathan Parkhurst, Katelyn Purchase, Nikita Savchenko, Amy Taushanzhi.
Seniors: Sydney Brown, Josh Harlow, Keegan Lorenz, Katelyn McLemore, Samuel Onufreychuk, Raul Sears, Karina Taushanzhi.
