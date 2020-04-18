A Green Ridge man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges related to manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of Green Ridge School.
According to a Sedalia Police Department news release, at approximately 4:17 p.m. Thursday a traffic stop was conducted on a suspect related to an ongoing investigation. The suspect, Samuel D. Woolery, 28, was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold.
Investigators with the SPD’s Drug Enforcement Unit, SPD patrol officers and deputies with the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputies served five warrants related to the investigation. One was served in Sedalia, one at a residence in Green Ridge, two at storage units in Sedalia and one at the suspect’s vehicle.
According to the release, the searches of all locations revealed approximately 14 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of THC edibles, 75 marijuana plants, prescription pills, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, firearms and a large amount of U.S. currency believed to be the profit of illegal drug sales. Additional evidence indicated the suspect was manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of Green Ridge School.
Woolery has been charged with manufacturing a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school, distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon (possessing a firearm with a felony controlled substance).
He has been issued a $125,000 bond with special conditions: weekly urinalysis testing, wear a GPS monitor within seven days of posting bond, and home detention except to attend court, meet with an attorney or get emergency medical care.
No information was available at press time regarding a hearing or arraignment.
According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and charges for additional suspects will be sought at a later time.
