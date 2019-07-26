Green Ridge Presbyterian Church will host an ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28. The church will serve homemade ice cream, hot dogs, chili dogs, dessert, and a drink for a freewill offering. There will be a cornhole tournament at 5 p.m.; the cost is $10 per person. At 6 p.m. there will be a baked goods auction. 

