Green Ridge Presbyterian Church will host an ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. The church will serve homemade ice cream, hot dogs or chili dogs, dessert and a drink for a freewill offering. Weather permitting there will be outdoor seating and social distancing seating indoors. At 6 p.m. there will be a baked goods auction.
Green Ridge Presbyterian to host ice cream social
- By Democrat Staff
