Green Ridge Presbyterian Church will host a Lord’s Acre sale Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Green Ridge Rec Center. A meal will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. with an auction at 5:30 p.m. On the menu will be pulled pork, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, green beans, dessert and a drink for a freewill donation.
