BOLIVAR — Green Ridge simply could not keep pace with the hot shooting of Golden City.
The Tigers’ program-best run ended Saturday with a 72-42 loss to the Eagles during a Class 1 quarterfinal at Southwest Baptist University.
“They couldn’t miss,” said Green Ridge senior Carson Brown. “It seemed like everything they shot went straight in and we couldn’t really do anything about it.”
Golden City (27-2) rode junior Lane Dunlap's 30-point effort in its sectional victory over Rich Hill. It was another junior, Chain Parrill, who couldn’t be stopped by the Tigers. He canned three 3-pointers as the Eagles outscored Green Ridge 17-5 to start the second half.
“They did a very nice job of keeping us to one shot, and sometimes that shot wasn’t our best, so that’s a pat on their back,” said Green Ridge head coach Jason Cannon. “A lot of times, I don’t know if they needed two shots.”
Green Ridge (19-9) faced a deficit as large as 26 points. It may have gotten further away if Brown, who scored 19 points, had not hit three triples before the end of the period.
“It felt like we needed to do something, so I just did what I could,” he said.
Parrill, who finished with a game-high 27 points, knocked down another pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal for Golden City.
“We would run at ‘em, run at ‘em, and we were just about two steps behind them,” Cannon said. “To their credit, the better basketball team won. They shot the ball well and got to the rim when they needed to.”
Green Ridge managed to get within seven points early in the second quarter by working inside and getting to the free-throw line. The Tigers relied on Brown and Rebikh throughout the remainder, as the pair combined to score all but 10 of the team’s points.
“We had a tough start and didn’t shoot the ball, and when we don’t play well, we’re one or two people trying to do everything,” Cannon said. “It’s kind of a mental cycle that we’ve tried to get out of sometimes and I don’t know if we ever got out of it tonight.”
Tigers senior Mason Harding finished with eight points. Eagles senior Arlo Stump had 19 and Dunlap added 16 for Golden City, which secured their first trip to the Final Four since 1997.
The Tigers mark of 19 wins is the most under Cannon, and concludes a run for the team’s seniors that included three district titles and a program-first quarterfinals berth.
“We’ve been in that sectional game before and couldn’t get over that hump, so it was a great feeling,” Cannon said. “We knew we had something special with these [seniors] because they had a lot of heart and gave a lot of effort. They’re a great group who worked hard every offseason. They continued to show improvement every year and made a historic run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.