Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Greer, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 2.
Sylvia Kay Richardson and Jerry L. Greer were married Aug. 2, 1959, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Sedalia by the Rev. Lee Whiteside.
Mr. Greer is a retired academic advisor from State Fair Community College and serves on the Board of Trustees at the college. Mrs. Greer is a retired middle school math teacher at Sedalia School District 200.
They have two children, Gay Lea Greer Griffis, of La Monte, and Joy Greer Fluty, of Sedalia; and five grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.