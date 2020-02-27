Advancing to a district final and helping its coach reach a career milestone, Thursday was more than just a good win for the Gremlins.
Sacred Heart advanced to the Class 1 District 8 Tournament final and Gremlins head coach Steve Goodwin recorded his 500th career victory with a 58-42 win over Concordia at Sacred Heart School in Sedalia.
Goodwin said he was as pleased to extend the season as he was to reach No. 500 at home. The Gremlins (17-10) play 2 p.m. Saturday for the district title.
“I’ve had a lot of good players, and this place is pretty special,” Goodwin said. “Hopefully we play well in the next one.”
Sacred Heart sophomore Coen Brown led the team with 22 points. Gremlin seniors Noah Marshall added 13 points and Zaine Dover finished with nine.
The Gremlins have won six straight, with Brown — who eclipsed 1,000 points in the first round of districts — averaging more than 27 points per game during that stretch. He led the Gremlins with 22 points against Concordia.
The Orioles (14-10) landed a 3-pointer to end the first period and take their first lead, 13-12. Sacred Heart opened the second quarter with a 10-2 run to lead 22-15.
Brown picked up his third foul with two minutes to the break, and Concordia crept back within one possession, 25-23, by halftime.
From the third period into the fourth, Sacred Heart’s defense produced a 15-0 run to break a 36-point tie. The Orioles ended their drought from beyond the arc, trailing 51-39 with 3:18 remaining in regulation.
“We were connected,” Goodwin said. “We talked more. … I thought we were connected as a unit.”
Leaning on a prolific scorer, hitting timely shots and using defense to pull away, Goodwin said it was a fitting victory given his career milestone. He credited the Kaysinger Conference for preparing the Gremlins for district play.
“I thought the Kaysinger was really good this year,” Goodwin said. “So, it kind of makes you tough. And I thought we played tough tonight.”
Green Ridge 59, Leeton 56
The Tigers needed every bit of their speed and range to overcome Leeton and advance to a fourth district championship appearance in five seasons.
Green Ridge senior Carson Brown scored 24 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the third period, Thursday during a 59-56 victory over Leeton in Sedalia.
“I just kept trying to get open, got screens from my guys and it just fell,” Brown said of his red-hot third quarter. “It was nice.”
Tigers senior Alex Rebikh added 22 points, collecting 14 first-half points to keep pace with the Bulldogs, who racked up 25 points in the first period. After allowing a 100-point pace through one quarter, Green Ridge (17-8) allowed no more than 11 points over the next three.
“We really tried to fight through screens and play better defense overall,” Brown said. “I don’t think it was an effort thing. It was more, we weren’t talking. More of a communication thing.”
Sinking eight 3-point attempts overall, the Bulldogs (16-9) came up short in search of a ninth long-range make to tie the game in its final moments. As Green Ridge overcame a seven-point halftime deficit, every whistle and swish elicited ear-splitting cheers from the respective fan sections.
Brown, having helped capture two district titles, said he looks forward to a raucous environment Saturday in Sedalia.
“It’s fun. It’s crazy,” Brown said. “It’s something that we’ve been in before, so we know how to handle it.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.