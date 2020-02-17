Sacred Heart, and the rest of the area, is preparing for its upcoming postseason test.
And with one game remaining on the regular-season campaign, it’s time to cram.
“We’ve got a lot of things to work on,” said Gremlins head coach Steve Goodwin. “But tonight was a big step in the right direction. I thought we were solid.”
Sacred Heart sophomore Coen Brown poured in 33 points and the Gremlins built a 20-point lead in the first half of a 71-41 victory Monday hosting Wellington-Napoleon.
Defensive traps exploited the Wellington-Napoleon backcourt en route to a running clock at the final horn.
Gremlin seniors Jude Rollings and Juan Fernandez Martinez provided the defensive highlight of the game with five minutes remaining in the third period. Fernandez dove for a Tigers mis-step in the backcourt, Rollings ripped the ball from the startled guard and delivered a behind-the-back pass to his former soccer teammate — who converted on the assist. Sacred Heart led 46-21.
“For your senior night, you want to have your seniors to play well, be into and be engaged,” Goodwin said. “Our four seniors … They were excited to win. We’re going in the right direction.”
The Gremlins entered the second period with a 17-5 lead and a 10-1 fouls advantage. With three minutes to halftime, Brown extended the lead to 25-9 at the charity stripe. Sacred Heart eclipsed the 30-point threshold with about three minutes remaining in regulation.
Winners of three straight, Sacred Heart (14-10) concludes the regular season Thursday at Green Ridge, which defeated the Gremlins 66-59 at the top of the month during the Kaysinger Conference Tournament.
Wellington-Napoleon 66, Sacred Heart 33
Wellington-Napoleon used an 11-1 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Lady Gremlins in a 66-33 victory Tuesday in Sedalia.
Lady Gremlins sophomore Kiley Beykirch scored 17 points, followed by senior Grace Goodwin with 13. Sacred Heart (13-12) trailed Wellington-Napoleon 32-18 at halftime.
Wellington-Napoleon sophomore Kelsi Best landed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Tigers a 56-25 lead through three periods. Black and gold triggered a running clock at the free-throw line, pushing the lead to 30 points with six minutes to play.
The Lady Tigers (22-0) entered the night ranked No. 8 in the most recent coaches poll.
Sacred Heart finishes the regular season Thursday at Green Ridge. Goodwin said the Lady Gremlins can avenge a 52-46 loss suffered Dec. 6 at the Kingsville Tiger Classic by limiting the Green Ridge offense.
“Against Green Ridge, we just need to play better defense,” Goodwin said. “I think we can give them a game, for sure.”
DISTRICT BRACKETS RELEASED
Sacred Heart is one of two Kaysinger Conference schools to host its district tournament.
Kaysinger Conference basketball teams learned its first-round district opponents last week, with Sacred Heart and Smithton scheduled to host its respective tournaments.
Here are the seeds and schedules for the first round of districts for each Kaysinger Conference program.
Class 1 District 8 at Sacred Heart
GIRLS SEEDS
Leeton 2. Green Ridge 3. Concordia 4. Sacred Heart 5. Kingsville 6. La Monte 7. Chilhowee 8. Northwest
GIRLS SCHEDULE (Monday, Feb. 24)
4:15 p.m. Northwest at Leeton 5:30 p.m. Kingsville at Sacred Heart 6:45 p.m. Chilhowee at Green Ridge 8 p.m. La Monte at Concordia
BOYS SEEDS
Concordia 2. Green Ridge 3. Leeton 4. Sacred Heart 5. Northwest 6. Chilhowee 7. Kingsville 8. La Monte
BOYS SCHEDULE (Tuesday, Feb. 25)
4:15 p.m. La Monte at Concordia 5:30 p.m. Northwest at Sacred Heart 6:45 p.m. Kingsville at Green Ridge 8 p.m. Chilhowee at Leeton
Class 1 District 9 at St. Elizabeth (at Capital City High in Jefferson City)
GIRLS SEEDS
Otterville 2. Chamois 3. Bunceton with Prairie Home 4, Tuscumbia 5. Pilot Grove 6. St. Elizabeth 7. Jamestown 8. Missouri School for the Deaf
GIRLS SCHEDULE (Saturday, Feb. 22)
1:30 p.m. Missouri School for the Deaf at Otterville 2:50 p.m. Pilot Grove at Tuscumbia 4:10 p.m. Jamestown at Chamois 5:30 p.m. St. Elizabeth at Bunceton with Prairie Home
BOYS SEEDS
St. Elizabeth 2. Prairie Home with Bunceton 3. Jamestown 4. Pilot Grove 5. Chamois 6. Otterville 7. Columbia Independent 8. Missouri School for the Deaf 9. Tuscumbia
BOYS SCHEDULE (Monday, Feb. 24)
5 p.m. Missouri School for the Deaf OR Tuscumbia at St. Elizabeth 6:20 p.m. Chamois at Pilot Grove 7:40 p.m. Columbia Independent at Pilot Grove 9 p.m. Otterville at Jamestown
Class 2 District 7 at Smithton
GIRLS SEEDS
Tipton 2. Stover 3. Cole Camp 4. New Franklin 5. Slater 6. Fayette 7. Smithton 8. Lincoln
GIRLS SCHEDULE (Monday, Feb. 24)
4:30 p.m. Lincoln at Tipton 5:45 p.m. Slater at New Franklin 7 p.m. Smithton at Stover 8:15 p.m. Fayette at Cole Camp
BOYS SEEDS
New Franklin 2. Slater 3. Cole Camp 4. Tipton 5. Lincoln 6. Smithton 7. Fayette 8. Stover
BOYS SCHEDULE (Tuesday, Feb. 25)
4:30 p.m. Stover at New Franklin 5:45 p.m. Lincoln at Tipton 7 p.m. Fayette at Slater 8:15 p.m. Smithton at Cole Camp
Class 2 District 14 at Archie
GIRLS SEEDS
Adrian 2. Crest Ridge 3. Archie 4. Midway 5. Lutheran Kansas City 6. Sweet Springs 7. Lone Jack 8. Windsor
GIRLS SCHEDULE (Monday, Feb. 24)
4:30 p.m. Windsor at Adrian 5:45 Lutheran Kansas City at Midway 7 p.m. Lone Jack at Crest Ridge 8:15 p.m. Sweet Springs at Archie
BOYS SEEDS
Crest Ridge 2. Adrian 3. Windsor 4. Archie 5. Sweet Springs 6. Lone Jack 7. Lutheran Kansas City 8. Midway
BOYS SCHEDULE (Tuesday, Feb. 25)
4:30 p.m. Midway at Crest Ridge 5:45 p.m. Sweet Springs at Archie 7 p.m. Lutheran Kansas City at Adrian 8:15 p.m. Lone Jack at Windsor
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.