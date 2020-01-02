Smith-Cotton High School senior Brett Grupe is the 2019 recipient of the Mark Johnson Academic Achievement Scholarship. Grupe was the starting quarterback and kicker for the S-C football team.
The annual scholarship – provided by former S-C coach Johnson and his family – awards $500 to an S-C football player who is a full-time starter his senior year. Other eligibility requirements are the recipient must have played four years of football for Smith-Cotton High School, have a 3.7 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale at the end of his junior year and have never been suspended for using illegal drugs, alcohol or tobacco
Grupe’s name will be engraved on a plaque that is displayed in the S-C gymnasium. The scholarship, which will be funded by the Johnson family through 2043, was awarded for the first time at the end of the 2013 season, Johnson’s final year leading the Tigers football team.
