This fall, the Sedalia Tractor Supply store is continuing its long-standing partnership with 4-H for the 2019 Fall Paper Clover Campaign to make it possible for more youth in the community to experience 4-H’s youth-led, hands-on programming.
Pettis County Tractor Supply customers can participate in the Paper Clover campaign by purchasing paper clovers for $1 or more at checkout Oct. 9-20. The funds raised will be awarded as scholarships to individual Pettis County 4-H members wishing to attend 4-H camps and leadership conferences across the country. The number of scholarships distributed to students following the fall campaign will be determined based on the total amount raised.
Pettis County has been able to send 26 4-H youth to Clover Kid Day Camp, 4-H Summer Camp and to State 4-H programs, such as Teen Conference and State Congress.
