With Halloween right around the corner, several Central Missouri organizations are planning fun Halloween activities for all ages.
The Democrat has rounded up a list of area events. To have your event added to the list, email news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Trick or Treat on The Avenues
Downtown Sedalia merchants and businesses will be participating in the The Avenues Trick or Treating event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Participating businesses will have an orange jack-o-lantern flyer poster in their window. Children should be accompanied by an adult and are urges to use caution crossing streets at intersections.
In addition to local businesses, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St., will participate as well as the Sedalia Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. “Halloween at the Hall” will include a Halloween picture area, a chance to check out a fire truck, ambulance and a police car, balloon animals and, of course, candy. There will also be food truck vendors, including Table of 5 Catering with wood-fired pizza and Karma Kettle Corn. The food trucks will be available for lunch and then again for dinner during the Trick or Treat event.
Trick or Treat in the Square
The Marshall Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Trick or Treat in the Square from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the downtown square in Marshall. Costumed children 12 and under and parents are invited. Businesses, service clubs, churches and organizations are invited to hand out candy. To participate, contact the chamber at 660-886-3324.
Movie in The Park
The Warrensburg Parks and Recreation Department will be playing “Hocus Pocus” from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25 at West Park, 35 SW 101 Rd. Attendees should bring chairs and blankets to sit on and concessions will be available for purchase.
Friday Night Fright Adaptive Play
RISE Community Services will be putting on a variety of games and activities for children 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at 501 N. Ridgeview Dr. in Warrensburg. Activities include a pumpkin golf course, games, cookie monster decorating, Frankenstein's fear factor, decorating paper mache pumpkins, mummy munchies, and a mermaid cove. There will also be a costume contest.
Boo Bash
The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department will host a “spooktacular" event for the whole family from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Convention Hall, 1500 W. Third St. in Sedalia. There will be supper, a costume contest, games, crafts, hayride, and treats. Categories for the costume contest are cutest, scariest, and most original and awards will be given in age groups and family entries. Pre-register at sedaliaparks.com by Oct. 20 or via phone at 660-826-4930 by Oct. 21.
Field of Screams Haunted Trail
Field of Screams is a half-mile haunted trail in Taos at the Taos Countryside Park. The trail is designed to frighten and scare people. This year features new creatures and things to “leave you screaming for more.” The trail is recommended for those 10 and up and costs $10 per person (cash only). The trail is open 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 25 and 26.
Knob Noster Halloween Campout
There will be a Halloween Campout from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 26 at Knob Noster State Park, 873 SE 10th Terrace in Knob Noster. People are encouraged to bring the family and enjoy the park. The park will host a campsite decorating contest and trick-or-treating at the campground. The event is primarily geared toward registered campers, although visitors may view the campsites and participate in trick-or-treating. To reserve a campsite, call 877-422-6766. Campers are encouraged to bring candy for trick-or-treaters and decorations. Decorations must be family friendly and safe for people and wildlife. For more information, call the park office at 660-563-2463.
Marshall Haunted Hayride
Boy Scouts Cub Pack 42 will host a haunted hayride from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 26 in Indian Foothills Park, 1538 E. Vest St. in Marshall. Children 3 and under are free, everyone else is $5.
Optimist Club haunted hayride
The Sedalia Noonday Optimist Club will host its annual haunted hayride from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m Oct. 26 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds west of the Pepsi Grandstand. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and under. Pre-sale tickets are no longer available so all tickets must be purchased on site the night of the event. The event includes a hayride, hotdogs, chips, drinks, and candy. Proceeds benefit the youth of Sedalia and surrounding communities.
Thompson Hills Trunk or Treat
Thompson Hills Animal Clinic, 1201 Thompson Blvd. in Sedalia, will host its annual trunk or treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. There will be hot chocolate, candy, and treats for everyone including pets. Job Finders in Sedalia will be there also.
Halloween 5K Glow Run/Walk
The Johnson County Board of Services will host a 5K Glow Run/Walk from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Selmo Park in Warrensburg. The cost is $30 per person and free for individuals with developmental disabilities. Check in begins at 6 p.m., runners will start at 6:45 p.m. and walkers at 7 p.m. Free glowing accessories will be provided to all participants and first, second and third place finishers will receive prizes. Register on the Johnson County Board of Services Facebook Page under events.
Ghouls Night Out
Survival House is hosting a family fundraising event from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 NW 145 Rd. in Warrensburg. Admission is $5 per person and includes a haunted hayride, hotdogs, chips, and a beverage. Other pay-to-play attractions include a bounce house and carnival games. Funds raised will be used to serve those who experience domestic and sexual violence.
Spooky Night at the Museum
Boonville Tourism is hosting its second annual Spooky Night at the Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Boonville Visitor Center and River, Rails and Trails Museum, 100 E. Spring St. in Boonville. There will be an interactive museum, crafts, photo booth, games, face painting, prizes and trunk or treat in the basement. A Haunted Cave Escape will be in the basement for “those who are more daring at heart.” Admission is $2 per person and children must be accompanied by an adult.
2019 Monster Mosh
Beyond the Arts will host a Monster Mosh from 5 p.m. to midnight Oct. 26 at the Lantern House, 21746 W. U.S. Route 50 in Sedalia. There will be live music, raffles and costume contests. There is a $5 cover.
Karaoke & Costume Contest
End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 3129 W. Broadway Blvd., will host its annual Halloween party and costume contest from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 29. Karaoke begins at 9 p.m., the costume contest at 9:30 p.m., and judging at 11:30 p.m. There will be a cash prize for first and second place and a gift card for third. There will also be games throughout the night with prizes. It will still be Taco Tuesday so there will be specials including $1 tacos and $2 margaritas.
Fall Fun Time for Kids
There will be a free trunk or treat with food from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30,at the Taylor Chapel Lot, 400 N. Lamine St.
Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center
The residents of Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center with hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Visitors are asked to enter in the west doors and trick-or-treat down to the east doors to exit.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church Trunk or Treat
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Ridgeview Dr. in Warrensburg, will host a trunk or treat from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 after the All Saints Day Vigil Mass at 5:30 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will provide hot dogs and hot chocolate and s’mores will be available.
Calvary Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
Calvary Baptist Church, 1015 W. 16th St. in Sedalia, will host a trunk or treat event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Cole Camp United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat
Cole Camp United Methodist Church, 107 N. Boonville Rd. in Cole Camp, will host a trunk or treat at 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
Healthy trunk or treat
Healthy Trunk or Treat will be hosted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Total Fitness Gym, 1520 Devin Dr. in Sedalia. Thirty trunk slots are available and there will also be games and information about diabetes.
Healthier options are encouraged such as beef jerky, gum, fruit snacks, veggies, or candy that fits within the recommended portion of 15 grams of carbs.
For more information or to register for a slot, contact Katie Jobe at crossfitsedalia@gmail.com.
