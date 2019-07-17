Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, announced that a member of her staff will visit Sedalia from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse to meet with local residents and assist Missourians experiencing problems with a federal agency.
