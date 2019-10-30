Small business owners who are looking for ways to expand their markets may want to consider local, state and federal government as a buyer for their goods and services. To find out how, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, is hosting a Procurement Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the University of Central Missouri to provide a day-long opportunity for business owners to learn more about securing government agencies as potential customers.
Hartzler is working with the staff at the Missouri Procurement Technical Assistance Center to coordinate this annual program. The conference features guest speakers, workshops, panel discussions, exhibitors, and opportunities to network with representatives of government agencies and small business support programs.
The keynote speaker is the Honorable Ellen Lord, the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.
Topics during the panels, breakout discussions, and workshops include proposal writing, federal and state buying, cybersecurity, current issues in government contracting, certification assistance, grants, small business resources, and Small Business Administration programs. Also included will be discussions about how large and small business contractors work with the government through panels featuring industry representatives ranging from small private businesses and major national corporations.
The cost is $50. For more information, contact Elaine Palangpour, business support specialist with the Missouri Procurement Assistance Center, at 573-882-8058 or palangpoure@missouri.edu or visit http://bit.ly/36gsPje.
