The Pettis County Road and Bridge Department will close a portion of Hazel Hill Road for two months for bridge work.
Weather permitting, the road will be closed at the bridge between Schondelmaier Road and McCallister Road in northwest Pettis County from Dec. 16 until mid-February.
Motorists traveling the area should plan to take an alternate route and allow extra time to reach their destination. For more information, contact Dana Yeater at the Road and Bridge Department at 660-826-7187 or roadbridge@pettiscomo.com.
