Terry and Linda Sperber Hazell, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a lunch at 1 p.m. and a vow renewal at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at 615 W. Broadway Blvd. The celebration will be hosted by the couple’s daughter and son-in-law.
The couple are both retired.
They have one child, Tiffany (James) Bryant; and one grandchild.
Friends and family are invited to the western-themed celebration and encouraged to dress casual and wear a favorite cowboy hat and boots.
