Missouri Valley Community Action Agency is accepting applications for preschool classes for families living in the Sedalia area with children 3 to 5 years old.
Head Start offers educational, social, medical, dental and nutritional services for 3 to 5 year olds including those with disabilities and from families with limited income. Transportation is provided to and from class for children within the city limits. Services are at no cost to the family.
To apply or for more information, contact the Sedalia Family Resource Center at 660-826-0804, the Hubbard Park Head Start at 660-826-0651 or the Buckner Head Start at 660-826-9931.
