CLINTON –– Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare announced it has been rated among the top 10 hospitals in Missouri in a national hospital ranking index by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in Brookline, Massachusetts.
The index, which was released in early July, assessed nearly 3,300 hospitals nationwide and rolls up scores from three categories, seven sub-components and 42 detailed metrics to provide a unique and holistic ranking of hospital performance.
The hospitals on the Lown ranking received high value of care grades based on low use of unnecessary services. The quality of care metrics evaluated patient safety and health outcomes. Hospitals also earned marks in civic leadership by showing a commitment to diversity, inclusion and community health.
These three pillars, along with data from the Internal Revenue Service, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Securities and Exchange Commission, culminated in the ranking of hospitals. Overall, GVMH received an “A” for its ratings in these areas.
“We are extremely proud to have received an A ranking in the Lown Institute Hospitals Index and to be included as one of the top 10 hospitals in the entire state,” said Craig Thompson, CEO at GVMH. “Our communities rely on us in times of need and trust us with their lives, so it is important for us to deliver high quality care. This index confirms the commitment and dedication of our staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.