Pettis County Health Center will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 23 to allow employees to participate in a community-wide exercise at the Lowell Mohler building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
The center will host an exercise to try out this new location and provide staff with the opportunity to provide influenza vaccination services outside of their usual clinic settings.
Community members who are 19 years of age and older and have not yet gotten their flu vaccination are invited to come between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon. Those participating should bring a copy of their insurance card. The center also has a limited supply of vaccine to be given free of charge for those without insurance or whose insurance does not pay for this protection.
There will also be a drive-thru area for those with limited mobility who would like to remain in their vehicles.
Influenza season is predicted to start early this year and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over the age of six months receive the influenza vaccine before the end of October. Full protection takes about two weeks to develop.
The Sedalia Fire Department and Pettis County Ambulance District will also be participating in this event.
For more information, visit www.pettiscountyhealthcenter.com or call the Health Center at 660-827-1130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.