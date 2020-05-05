Bothwell Regional Health Center and the Pettis County Health Center teamed up again for another Facebook Live about COVID-19 myths and facts Tuesday afternoon.
Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman, Bothwell Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phil Fracica, Bothwell Emergency Room physician Dr. Richard Draper and PCHC Administrator JoAnn Martin took part in the discussion. Wightman asked the trio of health providers questions that were asked by community members on the two health centers’ Facebook pages.
Several questions were about masks and guidelines for wearing them. Fracica reminded citizens that wearing a mask does more to protect those around you than protecting yourself. He said it’s the equivalent of covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
“If you’re someone who is tired of all this, the best way to get back to normal is to cut down on transmissions and one of the best ways is to wear a mask,” Fracica said. “… the more people wear masks, the less potential to spread person to person.”
He was asked about wearing a mask while at a park. He said masks should be worn whenever you have the potential to be within 6 feet of someone.
Martin said citizens may see parents wearing a mask while their children do not because masks are not recommended for children 2 and younger. She said that makes it even more important to wear masks around young children to help protect them, and reminded people that masks are only effective when worn over the nose and mouth.
“I see lots of people protecting their chins,” she said.
Martin said there are no plans to test workers at local food industries, however, that could change if there is an increase in positive cases at a particular business. She offered Tyson Foods as an example and said she visited the plant last week. She reported all employees are wearing masks, their temperature is taken as they walk in the door, signs are posted reminding people to stay 6 feet apart, the production line has been slowed down to allow spacing between workers, and barriers are in place in the cafeteria and production lines.
“They are doing as good of a job as they possibly can in terms of ensuring their workers are protected,” she said.
Martin said youth sports this summer remain a challenge as it’s tough to tell a group of young children they can’t huddle up or be close to each other, and coaching from a distance can be difficult. Spectators offer their own set of challenges with people sitting close on the bleachers and visiting concession stands. She said she has been in contact with local youth sports leaders to offer suggestions.
Fracica said Bothwell will start allowing visitors again once the county experiences a decrease in COVID-19 cases. He said visitors aren’t allowed because the hospital is trying to cut down on the risk of exposure to patients and staff by people who are unaware they are infected.
He said the same goes for elective surgeries. Doctors are looking at surgeries that are medically necessary and time sensitive — will the surgery be more difficult to do later, could the patient get worse? Surgeries are being conducted in priority order and once COVID-19 cases start decreasing, truly elective surgeries can resume.
Draper said it remains safe to visit the emergency department, as staff is taking “extraordinary lengths” to protect patients and staff. He said patients should consider visiting their primary care physician for something like a sore throat or needing medication but those with emergent needs should go to the hospital. Virtual visits are also available and potential patients can call Bothwell to determine if they need to be seen in the ER or have a question.
More people die each year from influenza than from COVID-19, so one person asked if the country is making too big of a deal out of the novel coronavirus. Fracica said that fact is true, but that perspective is needed. According to Fracica, 1.2 million people have been infected with COVID-19 since testing began and about 70,000 people have died, which is about 1 in 17 cases. Looking at flu season, usually about 50 to 60 million are infected and about 1 in roughly 1,260 die.
“If I were betting, I would rather take the influenza survival odds over the COVID survival odds,” Fracica said. “That's one of the reasons there's been such an interest in social distancing, flattening the curve. If COVID spread to the extent influenza does every year and we had 40 to 50 million infected, we’d be dealing with a huge increased number of deaths.”
Fracica was also asked if getting a flu shot makes people test positive for COVID-19. He said through his research, he has not found that to be true.
The group was asked when health officials expect the pandemic to end and when people can stop practicing social distancing.
“I think anyone who can answer that question has a better crystal ball than I do,” Martin replied. “That is on everyone’s mind: how much longer is this going to last? What we know about viruses, our past history with viruses, this is not something that is going to be over in two months, three months, a short period of time. No one wants to hear this, but it took almost two years for the last great pandemic in the 1917-18 time period.
“Pandemics will end when there are fewer and fewer people at risk of getting the virus. One thing that helps with that is a vaccine. Until that time we will still be looking at social distancing. I suspect we’ll be doing this for a significant amount of time into the future.”
Testing is available at Bothwell Regional Health Center Walk In Clinic (660-827-7900) and Katy Trail Community Health (877-733-5824) by appointment. Individuals should call before arriving at either facility. Katy Trail is now testing asymptomatic people along with those who show symptoms.
Fracica said antibody testing, which can indicate if a person has had COVID-19, will be available locally in about a week. He said the test can be ordered by a physician and that they plan to initially use it on any individual who has documented exposure and anyone who has been sick since the virus began circulating in the community.
Martin said the increased stress surrounding the pandemic is causing more domestic violence and mental health issues. She said law enforcement is responding to an increased number of calls for domestic violence and altercations between neighbors. Health officials are also concerned about a possible increase in suicides as people with anxiety and depression are isolated. She urged anyone having issues to call a crisis hotline or reach out to a local mental health care provider. Those struggling with food or other similar issues can also call the City of Sedalia’s COVID-19 hotline (660-851-7686) to be connected to services.
“If you’re so worried, so anxious or so depressed, sometimes it’s hard to make that first phone call. We as a community need to keep an eye out on the people we are around which is hard to do when you can’t knock on the door,” she said. “You can still do that, just knock on the door and step back 6 feet. Reach out and call people, ask what do they need? … We can still communicate, just not the usual ways that are up close and personal.”
