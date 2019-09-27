Heard Memorial Club House will host a Sedalia Homes Tour, “Past, Present & Future” from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Advance tickets are $20 and $25 at the door. Tickets are available at Katy Depot, 600 E. Third St.; Nostalgia, 515 S. Ohio Ave.: Peak Performance, 3222 W. 16th St.; and Moore’s Greenhouse & Flower Shop, 3311 Green Ridge Rd.
Homes on tour are Sharon Lowman, 5000 Locust Ln.; Zarah Melville, 6025 Honey Locust; and Chele and Mike Trammell, 1835 W. Timber Ridge Dr.
Businesses on tour are Wendy and Doug Needy, The Silos at Prairie Vale, 29300 state Route 127; and Stafford and John Swearingen, Lamy’s Building,108 Pacific St.
The event is sponsored by Heard Memorial Club House, with proceeds to benefit historical preservation.
