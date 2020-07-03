Heart of America ReDistribution announced it is an official Good360 Community Redistribution Partner.
Good360 is a national nonprofit based in the Washington, D.C., area and the global leader in product philanthropy. Good360 works with companies that have products to donate and then matches up those product donations with nonprofits who can use those goods to serve their local communities.
As a Community Redistribution Partner, Heart of America ReDistribution sources Good360 product donations plus locally acquired donations. It then redistributes the items to about 104 regional nonprofit organizations, churches and schools in 12 counties in central and western Missouri with the majority being in Pettis County.
