Heber Hunt Elementary School had its 12th annual Thanksgiving Feast on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in the school's gym. It featured a traditional turkey dinner and a vocal music performance by second grade students. Special guests included Sedalia police and fire department personnel, Sedalia School District 200 administrators, state Rep. Brad Pollitt and Mark Bare, a Heber Hunt alumnus from 1968-74 who lives in Overland Park, Kansas. Bare has family in Sedalia and came over to help serve the meal with members of First United Methodist Church.

