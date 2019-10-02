The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will host women handgun safety training Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. The Oct. 11 portion of the class will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for classroom instruction at 200 N. Main St. in Clinton. The Oct. 12 portion is from 9 a.m. to noon for range live fire at Golden Valley Shooting Range.
There is no cost but all participants must be 18 or older. Space is limited. Call 660-885-7300 to register.
