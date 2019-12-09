COLUMBIA — Falling victim to an all-time state power in its consecutive trip to the Class 1 MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl, the Lincoln Cardinals still managed to prove a point.
They belong.
“The way we answered and fought back, it showed how tough we were,’ said Lincoln senior Jackson Beaman. “It’s something I feel good about. I’m proud of our guys for fighting.”
Valle Catholic finished ahead of Lincoln in a back-and-forth 30-27 final to claim a state-record 15th championship Saturday at Faurot Field.
The Warriors (14-1) tied Webb City, which won the Class 4 title earlier in the day, for the all-time lead in state titles Last season, the Cardinals lost to Hayti in its Show-Me Bowl debut 44-0.
After last year’s result, and a postseason run that included a forfeit and two repeat victories against conference opponents, the Cards took Faurot Field intent on justifying their presence.
Lincoln head coach Kevin LaFavor said a close contest — influenced by a major injury — helped solidify that point.
“I think we finally proved we belonged to be here today,” LaFavor said.
Jackson slipped between tackles en route to a 24-yard rush TD to complete a nine-play, 68-yard drive to open the game. The Warriors found paydirt on their next two drives, passing to Aiden Heberlie and Owen Viox to lead 14-7 at the end of the first period.
After a turnover on downs, Lincoln used two big plays to even the contest. Cardinals senior Parker Engles converted third-and-long with a 26-yard reception near the Valle sideline. Jackson pulled away for a 30-yard gain before lunging forward for a 3-yard TD.
Lincoln senior Bo Kroenke said the Cards had to match Valle’s confidence level to spark a comeback effort.
“You could tell we got knocked down there,” Kroenke said. “We were up early in the game, we were high, next thing you know the score was 14-7. We were able to get that swag going again. In the first half, we pretty much proved that we’re here, and we’re here to stay.”
Kroenke ended the next Warriors drive with an interception near the goal line, returning it to the Cardinals 34. Following the pick, Lincoln converted two fourth-down tries, once via 34-yard reception to senior Nate Hesse and again when Valle Catholic was flagged for encroachment on its own 10. Jackson dove toward the left pylon for 5-yard, go-ahead score to notch his third TD of the game and lift the Cardinals to a 21-14 halftime lead.
Jackson completed 15 of 27 passes for 212 yards, and was limited to 84 passing yards at halftime. Warriors head coach Judd Naeger said a game-time hunch influenced their plan in the secondary.
“We probably spent 75 percent of our reps this week on zone,” Naeger said. “We watched them run their routes before the game, and thought about the guys we had running their routes as them all week, and we thought we could man them up. And we did.”
The Warriors (14-1) pitched to Collin Grass for a 37-yard advance on the first snap of the second half, positioning its offense at the Lincoln 22. After the run, Lincoln senior Tanner Bays was helped off the field and did not return.
Without Bays on the defensive line, Valle’s Cory Stoll would tie the game at 21 with a 5-yard rush. The Warriors then rushed seven times and found the end zone with a 2-yard run by Jayden Gegg.
After a failed point-after attempt, the Cards trailed 27-21 at the 5:24 mark in the third. Naeger said that without Bays, there was a clear difference at the line of scrimmage.
“You could lie, and say it didn’t change anything, and all of a sudden we just got that much better. But that kid is a really good football player,” Naeger said. “I don’t know how the game would have ended. I think our guys would have fought until the last second, and I think we would have made some plays. To say that it didn’t help, I would be lying.”
LaFavor said he had to “mix up” the play-calling after Bays’ exit.
“We tried to find some different counters that would work,” LaFavor said. “And then get our passing game going. It definitely hurt us, we weren’t able to break off those big runs that we were in the first half.”
Ending the third period, Lincoln needed 11 snaps to move 33 yards — and started the fourth quarter with a punt. Valle Catholic responded by pounding the rock on 14 of 17 plays during a nine-minute push that stalled at the Lincoln 27.
Kolten Naeger lofted a 26-yard field goal attempt through the uprights to give the Warriors a nine-point, 30-21 lead with less than 3 minutes remaining in regulation. Gunslinging 80 yards, aided by a 39-yard completion to senior Joe Bittner, the Cardinals drew within three points after an 22-yard TD pass to freshman Connor Lynde.
But the Cardinals could not muster a game-changing defensive stop, surrendering a six-yard rush that refreshed the downs with 55 seconds to play.
Celebrating 10 years of 11-man football in 2019-20, the Cardinals have amassed an all-time record of 70-31 with a 60-6 standing over the last five seasons. Lincoln has won 25 straight home games, dating back to Oct. 3, 2014, and its senior class lost contests only in Kansas and Columbia.
As one of seven graduating seniors, Lincoln’s Hayden Beaman said the returning players have an opportunity to continue shaping the program.
“I think this class has shown that we’re real, and we’re here,” Hayden said. “It’s yours now. You have a chance to leave your own legacy, just like how we built ours and the seniors when we were freshman built theirs.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
