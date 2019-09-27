Mr. and Mrs. Tom Herriman, of Bucklin, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise reception hosted by their children and grandchildren Sept. 21 at the Bucklin Shelterhouse.
Joyce Reusch and Tom Herriman were married Sept. 20, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Bahner by the Rev. William Meyer.
Mr. Herriman worked 15 years for the Rock Island Railroad and then retired from Chariton Valley Telephone Co. in Bucklin. Mrs. Herriman is retired from Walsworth Publishing Co. in Brookfield. The couple has four children, Ed Herriman, of Salt Lake, Utah, Greg Harriman, of Moore, Oklahoma, Steven Harriman, of Bucklin, and Jon Herriman, of Marceline; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to the couple at 306 S. Linn, Bucklin, Mo. 64631
