The following high school graduates received their Associate of Arts degrees (64 credit hours) from State Fair Community College this May, which prepares students to transfer to a four-year school to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Kenzi Lee Bustamante, Trinity Shea Crouch, Lucas Martin and Emma Grace Salmons from Eldon High School.
Katy Faith Poock who was homeschooled in Boonville.
Haley LeAnn Rector and Shaylee Nichole Skinner from Macks Creek High School.
Lauren Elaine McFail from Smith-Cotton High School.
Ryan Stephen Dixon from Windsor High School will receive an Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Design Technology, a Professional Certificate in Engineering Design Technology, a Skills Certificate in Architectural Design, and a Skills Certificate in Mechanical Design. Dixon was 15 years old when he began taking college courses at SFCC.
