The annual Governor’s Ham Breakfast kicks off Governor’s, Legislators’, and Judges’ Day at the Fair with the breakfast beginning at 8 a.m.
Meal tickets are sold out. Limited standing room only $10 rickets that do not include the meal will be available for purchase the morning of the event at the ticket office tent, just outside the Director’s Tent.
The breakfast brings together Missouri elected officials, leaders in agriculture and supporters of the Missouri State Fair from all across the state. The auction of the Grand and Reserve Champion Hams, Grand Champion Bacon and Limited Edition Commemorative Belt Buckle will raise funds to pay premiums to winning exhibitors and provide scholarships for youth in agriculture.
Thursday, Aug. 15 is also Throwback Thursday. Gate admission is $5 for all fairgoers age 13 and over and children 12 and under are admitted free. Throwback specials will be offered at select concessions and vendors on the grounds.
