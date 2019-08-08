The 2019-20 Missouri Official Highway Map will be hot off the press and available at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday.
Available free of charge, the map not only features all 33,838 miles of state-maintained routes but also shows locations for public-use airports, hospitals, colleges and universities, national forests, state parks and conservation areas.
While many travelers rely on their smartphones or other GPS systems to get around, a lot of people don’t have these options. In fact, more than a million people have requested or picked up a printed Missouri highway map over the past two years. Among other advantages, the paper map allows them to plan their route without having to worry about cellphone coverage or data drops.
One new feature of note: Route 66 is now an official part of the U.S. National Bicycle Route System. This comes after years of work by the Missouri Bicycle & Pedestrian Federation, the Adventure Cycling Association, MoDOT and many local organizations and advocates along the route.
Other improvements to this edition include larger fonts and better color contrasts for users who may be visually impaired or have trouble with color recognition.
Two towns were added in this printing, Charmwood in Franklin County and Middlebrook in Iron County. The map also features the state’s highest elevation (Taum Sauk Mountain in Iron County) and lowest elevation (St. Francois River in Dunklin County).
A more detailed view of surrounding states has also been added. River locations and labeled counties with boundaries are now displayed on the eight states adjoining Missouri.
Around 1.35 million maps will be printed over the next two years, a 5% decrease from the previous printing. To order a state map, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/official-state-highway-map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.