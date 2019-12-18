The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking motorists to make safety a priority this Christmas season.
Last year during the 108-hour Christmas counting period, there were 1,155 traffic crashes, according to a news release. In those crashes, 11 people were killed and another 421 were injured. During the 2018 Christmas holiday, troopers arrested 106 people for driving while impaired.
"A traffic crash can't be undone," said Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "Please be a safe, courteous driver this holiday season."
The patrol encourages drivers to do their part to help make Missouri roadways safer this holiday season. The release states drivers should obey all traffic laws, drive sober, pay attention every time they get behind the wheel, make sure they are well-rested and their vehicle is in good working condition before driving, keep an eye on the weather, and allow extra driving time if road conditions are poor.
The 2019 Christmas holiday counting period begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
If faced with a traffic emergency, motorists can contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. This emergency number will ring into the nearest Highway Patrol headquarters. Motorists should use this number if they are in a traffic crash, witness a crash or crime, or observe a stranded motorist in need of assistance, or other traffic emergencies.
The Road Condition Report number is 1-888-275-6636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.