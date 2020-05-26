The Missouri State Highway Patrol expanded its recently upgraded Missouri AMBER Alert System to include Blue Alerts. A Blue Alert provides law enforcement with an early warning of threats against police officers and aids in the apprehension of suspects who have killed or seriously injured an officer.
Under state law the patrol has the responsibility to initiate Blue Alerts when: a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, an officer is missing in connection with official duties, there is an imminent and credible threat to kill or seriously injure a law enforcement officer, there is actionable information known about a suspect for a public notification to be helpful to law enforcement or the law enforcement agency involved requests or approves the alert being issued.
Each Blue Alert will include photos and descriptions of any suspects and vehicles available. The new system’s automatic alert updates are designed to reduce the possibility that outdated information will continue to be shared on social media. The system also will automatically update the Patrol’s GHQ Twitter account @MSHPTrooperGHQ.
Individuals who have subscribed to emailed AMBER Alerts will already receive Blue Alerts. Subscribers receive immediate notification any time details contained within an active alert are updated.
To subscribe to Mo-Alerts, visit www.moalerts.mo.gov, select “Subscribe to Mo-Alerts” on the left side of the webpage, enter an email address, and click “Subscribe.”
