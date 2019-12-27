The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two people died in traffic crashes during the 30-hour 2019 Christmas holiday counting period, according to a news release. The 2019 Christmas counting period was from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Troopers investigated 91 traffic crashes, 23 traffic crash injuries and two traffic crash fatalities. Troopers arrested 18 people for driving while intoxicated.
There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2019 Christmas holiday counting period.
Last year during the 102-hour Christmas counting period, there were 1,155 traffic crashes. In those crashes, 11 people were killed and another 421 were injured. During the 2018 Christmas holiday, troopers arrested 106 people for driving while impaired.
Both fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, area, on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
