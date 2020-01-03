The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported no one died in a traffic crash during the 30-hour 2020 New Year’s holiday counting period, according to a news release.
Last year, there were 11 fatalities during the much longer 102-hour counting period. The 2020 New Year’s counting period ran from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Troopers investigated 72 crashes with 34 injuries and zero fatalities. They made 56 arrests for driving while intoxicated.
During the 2019 New Year’s counting period, there were 1,301 traffic crashes, which included 447 injured and 11 fatalities. Troopers made 130 arrests for driving while impaired during the 2019 New Year’s holiday. There were no boating crashes. No one drowned over the 2019 New Year’s counting period.
