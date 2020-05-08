According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, as of May 11, driver testing services will resume for written and skills testing of all classes including Class F at limited locations.
MSHP asks applicants to be patient and allow essential drivers with the most pressing need for service to test first. Applicants who are able to wait until after Memorial Day will assist in making the process smoother for all drivers.
All applicants are also asked to wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities, adhere to social distancing guidelines and to arrive with a sanitized vehicle.
Individuals are asked to refrain from taking an examination if they or a member of their household or other personal acquaintance has been diagnosed with COVID-19, they have come in contact with a person diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19, a medical professional, hospital staff member or other health agency representative has asked them to self-quarantine, or they have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.
For a list of testing locations, visit https://bit.ly/2L9nT6j.
