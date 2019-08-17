Trooper Cpl. Aaron S. Craig was promoted to the rank of corporal and designated as an assistant zone supervisor of Zone 13, which serves Pettis County.
Craig was appointed to the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Jan. 6, 2008, as a member of the 87th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Jefferson County. Craig later transferred to Troop A where he served Ray, Carroll, Henry, and Benton counties.
Craig was born in Cole Camp. He graduated from Cole Camp High School in 2004. Before joining the Patrol, he attended Culver-Stockton College in Canton. He earned an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from Mineral Area Community College. Craig is married to Jessica (Simmons) Craig. He and his wife have three children, Payton, Katy, and Kenna.
