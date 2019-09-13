Mr. and Mrs. Daryl Ray Hilt, of Green Ridge, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 with a reception, hosted by family, at Green Ridge Baptist Church.
Bonnie Wiltfong and Daryl Hilt were married Sept. 18, 1964, at First Baptist Church in Sedalia by the Rev. J.R. Wallace.
The couple will renew their vows in Green Ridge with the Rev. John Streit officiating.
Mr. Hilt was a custodian at Whiteman Elementary School, in Knob Noster. Mrs. Hilt is a housewife.
They have two children, Bobby Hilt, of Green Ridge, and Donald Hilt, of Jefferson City; one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to the celebration. The couple request no gifts.
