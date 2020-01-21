Contra Dance will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 in the Culp Building, 302 N. Main St. in Warrensburg, at the Johnson County Missouri Historic District. It will include dance, fellowship, and fun. No experience needed. There will be a caller and live music. Donations are welcome to benefit the restoration of the Davis Store.

