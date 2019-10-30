The Pettis County Historical Society will host the seventh annual Sedalia Rails Train and Toy Show and swap meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Convention Hall at Liberty Park. The show will feature operating model railroads in various scales along with the opportunity to purchase model trains, railroad collectibles, books, antiques and general toy collectibles from dealers and individuals.
Door prizes will be awarded each hour. Food and refreshments will be available throughout the day. Setup for sellers will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 or 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.