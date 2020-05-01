Mr. and Mrs. Dude Hoehns will celebrate their 60th anniversary.
Dude and Rachel Hoehns, of Knoxville, Iowa, were married May 7, 1960, by the Rev. Wayne Hoehns at the Attica Iowa United Methodist Church.
Mr. Hoehns was raised on a farm near Smithton and graduated from Smithton High School. Mr. and Mrs. Hoehns lived in Sedalia for five years while Mr. Hoehns worked for the Missouri Highway Department before moving to Iowa.
Mr. Hoehns is a retired farmer near Attica. Mrs. Hoehns is a homemaker.
The couple have three sons, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
