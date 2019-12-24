Sedalia area homeschoolers rallied together this holiday season to support those in need. The large group of students and parents worked together to support local and extended communities in the weeks preceding the Christmas season. Families participated in bell ringing for The Salvation Army, donated items and packed shoes boxes for Samaritan Purse's Operation Christmas Child, and used their holiday skating party as a food drive to stock the Little Free Pantries located at various schools across Sedalia.
