As Flag Day is observed in the U.S. Sunday, it’s best to know the proper way to take care of and honor America’s Old Glory.
Joe Cochran and Larry Brooks, both members of the VFW Post No. 2591 Honors Team, spoke with the Democrat about flag etiquette Friday morning. They also noted that the American flag at Crown Hill Cemetery was stolen around Memorial Day. The Honors Team is asking for its return with no questions asked.
Brooks said for the Memorial Day ceremony the Honors Team had to borrow a flag from Crown Hill Cemetery Director Roger Waters.
“It was smaller than the one we had up there,” he added.
Cochran, who is in charge of the Honors Team rifle and flag detail, encouraged the flag’s return and said all-weather flags such as the one stolen can remain flying 24 hours a day.
“It’s got to have a light on it at night,” he added. “Anytime she’s flown she must be lit up. If it’s not an all-weather flag, it goes up in the morning and comes down at night.”
When taking a flag down from a pole or presenting it to a loved one at a veteran’s funeral, folding requires a proper protocol.
“There are 13 folds in a flag,” Cochran noted. “Each fold has a significance. If people want to know what each fold is they can go on the internet under flag etiquette and it will tell them what each fold represents.”
Brooks, who served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, said personally the flag means much more now since his service in the military.
“You go out of country and you get to recognize all the freedoms and things we have,” he added. “It makes you appreciate everything here a lot more.
“My service … I built bridges and roads and everything else over in ‘Nam,” he continued. “Whereas Joe was doing stuff like this. So, we rely on him a lot and we keep saying we’ve got to teach more people (to fold the flag).”
Cochran, who served in the U.S. Army from 1972-84, guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. He said the American flag means freedom, respect and honor.
“It’s a flag that individuals have fought and died for,” he noted. “It’s a symbol of life and needs to be respected at all times.”
The men said worn flags should be laid to rest with a ceremony, not discarded in the trash. The men said worn and tattered American flags can be given to members of Voiture 333, 40 & 8 or taken to the VFW or American Legion for proper disposal.
Boxes placed at the Sedalia Democrat, 700 S. Massachusetts Ave., and Yeager’s Cycles Sales Inc., 3001 S. Limit Ave., also accept worn flags for retirement.
