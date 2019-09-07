2A_ColeCampQueen.jpg

Stephaney Hoon, 17, was crowned the 2019 Cole Camp Queen Thursday evening at the Cole Camp Fair. She is the daughter of Charles Hoon, of Sedalia, and Joy Knox, of Cole Camp. She is an honor roll senior at Cole Camp High School and is a member of FFA, color guard for marching band, high school Encore and show choir. She is considering a career in the health care field. 

 Photo courtesy of C. Hoon

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.