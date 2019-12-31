By Democrat Staff
At the start of a new year and a new decade, the Democrat asked a number of community leaders to share their hopes for 2020.
Dr. Joanna Anderson, President of State Fair Community College
“This is an exciting time for State Fair Community College as we enter our 52nd year in 2020. A new technical innovation center will bring more opportunities to the employers, students and communities we serve. I am so thankful for the support we received from the Olen Howard family and the State of Missouri that has launched our capital campaign to help fund the new center. Apprenticeships, career and technical programs, and workforce innovation are great opportunities for SFCC. I am very proud of the outstanding faculty, staff and leadership team that I work with. My hope is that our new strategic plan makes our college and communities stronger for the future.”
Jessica Craig, Executive Director of Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County
“As we venture into 2020 and the new decade, I believe the future is extremely bright! The economy locally and nationally is strong and we have such a great opportunity for growth in Sedalia and Pettis County. Companies throughout Pettis County and Sedalia have been reinvesting in their businesses here so business retention and expansion will continue to be the source of 80-90% of our job creation. In addition, new companies have chosen to locate here including Capstone Precision Group and ExamOne/Quest Diagnostics and Nucor. We have laid the foundation for additional businesses to locate here and grow here with the new Sedalia Rail Industrial Park coming online and State Fair Community College’s new technical training center on the horizon. In addition, the community continues to grow with new housing options, the new Heckart Community Center and downtown revitalization including the Lamy’s suite of businesses coming online in 2020.”
David Dick, Presiding Commissioner of Pettis County and Livestock Superintendent for the Missouri State Fair
“My hope is for the continued growth and success for the community in general. I hope for a successful growing year and prosperous markets for our farmers. I am confident we are able to embrace the opportunities that are coming in 2020. We continue to plan for infrastructure needs which includes seeking and securing funding as those options become available. The job growth we are seeing also brings along growing pains, some which we see immediately, others are not so predictable. It is necessary to be supportive as the county grows and prospers, this requires our commitment to planning and moving forward.”
Greg Harrell, Chief of the Sedalia Fire Department
“2019 was an exciting year for the City of Sedalia and the Sedalia Fire Department. I hope that 2020 will continue in that same manner. Growth throughout the city, new businesses popping up and housing growth is exciting. In the Fire Department I see so many young people who truly believe in what they do and enjoy working for the citizens of Sedalia and that makes me so proud of the service we offer to the public. Personally, I am blessed to have a healthy family and look forward to a wonderful year ahead and hope that everyone can achieve the goals and dreams they have in the coming year.”
Staci Harrison, Executive Director of United Way of Pettis County
“I felt it important to include members of my Board of Directors as they are helping guide the vision of our organization. I am looking forward to the work that we will be continuing in our three focus areas along with supporting critical service providers in Pettis County:
• Early Literacy through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library: providing opportunity for birth to 5-year-old children to engage with books that will be helpful when they enter into kindergarten. This is an opportunity to bring parent and child together.
• Mental Illness & Substance Abuse: As Megan shared, looking forward to putting building blocks together to bridge gaps. The biggest area in which the United Way of Pettis County can introduce to this area is helping integrate the existing work that has been done in this area and help our community build upon this together as a cross section of our community with educators, clinical, community, faith-based and students working together across Pettis County to tackle barriers in the way of treatment and support in these areas.
• Hunger: We are looking forward to working with our Hunger Coalition and Community Partners to provide the tools and knowledge that many families need to nourish their families.
It is my hope that a New Year’s resolution will be made by many within Pettis County to become engaged in something bigger than themselves. They can do this by sitting on a committee of a cause that is important to them, serving on a board, volunteering with one of our great service organizations in Pettis County, being a kind neighbor, helping within one of our great school districts, etc. When people are engaged, they are informed. We are also looking forward to the United Way of Pettis County turning 60 in 2020!
Our Board President, Megan Hartman, shared the following information: ‘I’m looking forward to putting the building blocks together to start bridging gaps to support those in need and create a sense of pride within our community.’”
John Kehde, Mayor of the City of Sedalia
“Sedalia’s unparalleled economic development has created the challenge for our city to improve our aging infrastructure and assist our schools with the tools to answer the workforce demands. The community development staff is recruiting business and retail for city-wide placement. We’re developing positive plans for neighborhood revitalization and home building to meet the housing demand. Bothwell Regional Health Center’s Board of Trustees hired Lori Wightman as CEO with a mission of revamping a financially stable, quality-driven independent city hospital. The Heckart Community Center architectural engineering design is progressing under the scrutiny of the city, park department and school and is being readied for contracting bid. Police and fire leadership are faced with the same growth demands with constant media scrutiny about first responders. With the completion of the Katy Trail connection, the Missouri State Fair enhancements and the community center completion, tourism should flourish in Sedalia. With our solid city council and city staff, we’ll be successful.”
Brad Pollitt, State Representative for the 52nd District
“For a community to grow and thrive there will always be growing pains. To continue to grow and prosper we must work together across the aisle to find common sense solutions to issues that we face.
Sedalia is a blessed community because we all work together so well to try to find solutions for the good of all including finding good places for businesses to locate in our community which in turn will bring good jobs and good wages for our residents and families to live.”
Steve Triplett, Superintendent of Sedalia School District 200
“Looking into 2020, I see many opportunities for growth and community engagement within the Sedalia 200 district. We are hopeful for favorable weather to keep construction of the Loftus Early Childhood Center on schedule. Speaking of building projects, we are looking forward to watching the progress as the Heckart Community Center is built, along with the expanded aquatic facility. Our administrators, instructional coaches and teachers will continue to support our students academically from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade while our counseling and social work staff will provide other supports that children need to progress on a positive path. Through programs including JAG, HOSA, DECA, JROTC and Team SCREAM, our students will continue to build real-world skills that will make them competitive in the job market. Our fine arts, theater, music and athletic programs provide that ‘whole person’ balance that so many students desire. I see 2020 providing 365 more chances for us to show why we are proud to be Tigers each day.”
Matthew Wirt, Chief of the Sedalia Police Department
“In a world of hate and negativity I believe hope can play a powerful role in improving our community. Leaving the past behind and keeping hope for a better tomorrow allows us to encourage each other to work together to make positive change in our community. Engaging the community to work on issues such as drug addiction and mental illness are positive, collaborative efforts that bring community organizations, stakeholders, and the police together to improve the quality of life in Sedalia/Pettis County. In the next year I also want to continue with building community relationships that help strengthen the idea the police are not against the community but instead a part of the community and they are the element that holds the community accountable. The members of the Sedalia Police Department look forward to the future and we greatly appreciate the support from our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.