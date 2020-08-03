The Hotel Bothwell & Conference Center, a member of the Ascend Collection of Choice Hotels International, located in Sedalia’s historic downtown was awarded the 2019 Gold Hospitality Award which honors the highest rated properties within Choice Hotels 6500 franchised properties around the world.
“Choice Hotels Gold Awards are based on a ranking system that measures key areas such as guest satisfaction and superior service,” said Erica Eisenmenger, Vice President of Furnell Companies, owners of the Hotel Bothwell. “Hotel Bothwell General Manager Laura Erganian and her staff are an elite and extremely deserving team.
Gold awardees represent the top 10% of hotels within each Choice brand.
“At the Hotel Bothwell, we strive to make each guest feel welcome, wanted and respected,” Erganian added. “This is our main objective.”
For more information, visit www.hotelbothwell.com.
